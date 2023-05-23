WATERLOO — After three years and an influx of patients, a mental health provider has expanded its services and physical size.

Elevate Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic recently moved into a new downtown space at the former Gallagher, Langlas & Gallagher law office at 405 E. Fifth St. The agency was previously located on the second floor of 604 Lafayette St., above the Screaming Eagle American Bar and Grill. A ribbon cutting ceremony for the facility was held on May 10.

Elevate was able to purchase the building with a $650,000 grant from the Otto Schoitz Foundation last year.

Project Director Bob Lincoln said the location of the new building is crucial to its future success.

“We were really committed to being accessible to people who have transportation barriers,” he said. “We want to be accessible to folks involved with the justice system, hopefully before they’re involved with the justice system, but that’s why we’re located on the county square here.”

The new office is blocks away from City Hall, the Black Hawk County Courthouse, the county correctional facility and People’s Community Health Clinic.

Lincoln said the new building has improved staff morale, as well, along with separating the services they provide and allowing more space for bigger group settings.

Elevate came to fruition in 2020 after a $4 million grant from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The grant allows the facility to take in uninsured or under-insured clients.

The agency provides behavioral health treatment services like trauma-informed care therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, psychiatric evaluation and medication management. It also provides substance abuse services.

Along with mental health providers, the clinic has a psychiatric nurse practitioner to prescribe medications, a registered nurse and a certified medical assistant.

Outside of the downtown building, Elevate staffs mobile crisis workers who are on call 24/7. There are three teams that cover 12 counties. The teams work in groups of four counties because Elevate’s requirement is to be at the needed location within an hour.

“We can respond to wherever you are, whenever you need us,” Lincoln said. “And then the clinic’s here to support that outreach and provide that hub so people can be brought into the clinic.”

He said that if someone doesn’t have an existing treatment provider, the clinic can offer those services for the short term until clients get connected with services. Connection or reconnection is important, he said, because the sooner people get help, the “better their prospects are for recovery and happiness.”

Out of the 1,000 to 2,000 unique patients Elevate serves per year, Lincoln said he’s seeing an increase of youth. He believes this is due to effects of COVID-19 that resulted in children being out of school, development being stunted and experiencing the trauma of deaths from the virus.

He also said suicide rates of younger people is concerning and that many of them are associated with COVID-19 and social media. He said there are 500 to 550 suicides per year in Iowa that are reported. Data wasn’t available on how many happen in the Cedar Valley.

“Ultimately, we want to stop suicide because we know that that’s a temporary impairment and people can and do get better with treatment, with time,” Lincoln said. “But the rates of people that are having suicidal ideation in youth, and more bad days than good days in a month – that’s what we want to focus on.”

The bigger building isn’t the end of new things coming for Elevate.

Lincoln said the Black Hawk County Gaming Association awarded $350,000 to the organization for future housing. Next to the clinic, there will be 14 apartments as well as intensive resident support apartments on the first floor. A building is already there and needs to be renovated, which will likely happen this summer.

Elevate was also awarded funds to provide mobile crisis services for the Southeast Iowa Link region that includes Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Keokuk, Lee, Louisa, Van Buren and Washington counties in southeast Iowa.

Lincoln said he hopes by later this fall the Waterloo clinic will provide 24/7 services.