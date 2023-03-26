WATERLOO — Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center, in partnership with the Allen Foundation, will host the annual Mental Health Awareness breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. on Friday, May 12 at Bien VenU Event Center in Cedar Falls.

This year's event is called "Breakfast with Bette" in honor of Bette Wubbena, the former director of events for Grow Cedar Valley.

May is also Mental Health Awareness month and the event will feature a panel discussion with mental health professionals. Alongside emcees John Huff and Amy Wienands, the panel will include:

Manraj Padda – psychiatrist with Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center.

Alyssa Fruchenicht – school-based mental health provider with Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center.

Cami Smalley – author, founder of Guided Resilience and wellness coach.

Martin Edwards – licensed marriage and family therapist with Cedar Falls Counseling Advocates.

Joe Leibold – Waterloo police chief.

Jordan Dunn – certified addictions counselor with Pathways Behavioral Services.

This year’s breakfast will be the fourth-annual event and has attracted at least 500 participants and advocates each year. The events have raised more than $177,000 that has gone directly to enhancing services at Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center in Waterloo.

Tickets are on sale for $50 each ($35 for students) or $350 for a table of eight. Deadline is April 20. Contact the Allen Foundation at (319) 274-6710 for more information or to purchase tickets.

Proceeds will benefit mental health services in the Cedar Valley.

