Mental Health Awareness Breakfast is May 13

mental health awareness
Shutterstock

WATERLOO -- UnityPoint Health–Black Hawk-Grundy Mental Health Center, in partnership with the Allen Foundation, will host a Mental Health Awareness Breakfast May 13.

The event is from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Bien VenU Event Center in Cedar Falls. Proceeds will benefit mental health services in the Cedar Valley at a time when the center has seen significant increases in depression, grief, loss and other mental health conditions.

Keynote speaker is Susan Rolinger, the sister of Matthew Rolinger, who battled an addiction to methamphetamine before losing his life last year.

Tickets are $50 each or $350 for a table of eight. Corporate sponsorships are also available. Contact the Allen Foundation at (319) 274-6710 for more information, or visit unitypoint.org/breakfast to purchase tickets online and learn more about the event.

