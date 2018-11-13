CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa Varsity Men’s Glee Club has established a new fund with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa. The Men’s Glee Christmas Variety Show Fund will support the activities of the organization.
Founded in 1960, the Glee Club is among the most active organizations at UNI, featuring more than 100 members.
This endowment fund supports the annual Men’s Glee Club Christmas Variety Show.
As the fund is a permanent endowment fund with the Community Foundation, donors to the fund can take advantage of a 25 percent state tax credit made available through the Endow Iowa program, in addition to normal federal deductions for charitable gifts.
Financial gifts to the funds of any size are welcome. Gifts can be mailed to the CFNEIA administrative office at 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, IA 50613. Checks should be made payable to the Men’s Glee Club Christmas Variety Show Fund. Gifts can also be made on the Community Foundation’s secure website at fund.cfneia.org/uniglee.
For more information about the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, including how to donate, the various types of funds and the Endow Iowa 25 percent state tax credit, go to www.cfneia.org or contact Elizabeth Hackbarth, director of development with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, at 243-1352 or ehackbarth@cfneia.org.
