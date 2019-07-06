MUSCATINE --- One man lost a hand and two others were seriously injured after a fireworks incident in Muscatine on the Fourth of July, according to a news release from the Muscatine Fire Department.
Assistant Chief Michael Hartman said the incident, which happened around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, was the most serious in Muscatine since Iowa legalized the sale of fireworks two years ago.
"Someone had a fireworks injury, we ended up transporting two individuals in stable condition to Trinity Muscatine," Hartman said in an interview Friday. "One of those individuals was flown (to a Tier 1 hospital) soon after they arrived, and then later on we did a hospital transfer for two individuals for fireworks injuries."
One of the three men allegedly lit a mortar firework in his hand and it went off before he could throw it, the preliminary investigation found. That man lost a hand, a second man lost several fingers, a third man suffered injuries to his face, eyes and ears.
“It is important to follow the manufacturer’s guidelines when discharging fireworks as they are all different,” Muscatine Police Department Lt. Anthony Kies of the Muscatine Police Department in the release. “These are very dangerous and this is why the laws and policies are put in place … to ensure everyone's safety."
Kies also said fireworks are restricted to those ages 18 or older.
Throughout the day, the Muscatine Police and Fire Departments responded to several fireworks calls, including 20 after the 10 p.m. deadline for legally letting them off, the release said. One fire was doused after a passerby doused the fire with water as the department was being dispatched, while another structure fire is believed to have been caused by the improper disposal of fireworks.
