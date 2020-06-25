Memorial fund set up to honor late golf pro

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – The Skip Holton Memorial Fund has been established with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa to honor former Cedar Valley Golf Professional Skip Holton.

Grants will be made each year from the memorial fund to support charitable causes.

Prior to this fund being established, an annual golf tournament was held to support the Skip Holton Memorial Scholarship Fund.

“Our family has decided to no longer host our annual golf tournament and in lieu of that we created the memorial fund,” said Allie (Holton) Gaal and Jace Holton, Skip Holton’s children and memorial fund founders. “The fund will be used to support causes that were important to our dad, such as the Waterloo Junior Golf Association and the golf programs at Waterloo East and West High Athletic Foundations.”

Holton began touring as a golf professional in 1979, playing in U.S. and Canadian Opens among many other tours. He won the Waterloo Open two years in a row, in 1988 and 1989. Holton was the assistant golf professional at Irv Warren Golf Course at one time and, at the time of his death, had been the golf professional at Gates Park Golf Course for 19 years.