Memorial fund set up to honor late golf pro

WATERLOO – The Skip Holton Memorial Fund has been established with the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa to honor former Cedar Valley Golf Professional Skip Holton.
Grants will be made each year from the memorial fund to support charitable causes.
Prior to this fund being established, an annual golf tournament was held to support the Skip Holton Memorial Scholarship Fund.
“Our family has decided to no longer host our annual golf tournament and in lieu of that we created the memorial fund,” said Allie (Holton) Gaal and Jace Holton, Skip Holton’s children and memorial fund founders. “The fund will be used to support causes that were important to our dad, such as the Waterloo Junior Golf Association and the golf programs at Waterloo East and West High Athletic Foundations.”
Holton began touring as a golf professional in 1979, playing in U.S. and Canadian Opens among many other tours. He won the Waterloo Open two years in a row, in 1988 and 1989. Holton was the assistant golf professional at Irv Warren Golf Course at one time and, at the time of his death, had been the golf professional at Gates Park Golf Course for 19 years.
He was a member of the Iowa PGA and taught golf lessons in Waterloo and the surrounding area. Holton also worked with youth through the Waterloo Junior Golf Association and enjoyed hosting the high school golf teams for practices and events.
“We hope through this fund we can continue our dad’s legacy to help others in the golf community for many years to come,” said Gaal and Holton.
Financial gifts to the Skip Holton Memorial Fund can be made to the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, 3117 Greenhill Circle, Cedar Falls, IA, 50613. Checks should be made payable to the Skip Holton Memorial Fund. Gifts can also be made on the Community Foundation’s secure website at fund.cfneia.org/holton. Donors to the fund can take advantage of normal federal deductions for charitable gifts.
For more information about the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa go to cfneia.org or contact Niki Litzel, development director with the Community Foundation, at (319) 243-1352 or nlitzel@cfneia.org.
