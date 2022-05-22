Memorial Day holiday hours announced by city of Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls City facilities have announced holiday hours for Memorial Day. City Hall, Cedar Falls Community Center, Cedar Falls Visitor Center and Hearst Center for the Arts will be closed May 30.

The public library will be closed May 29 and 30. The Cedar Falls Recreation and Fitness Center will be open 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 27; 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 28; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 29 and closed May 30.

Opening day at The Falls Aquatic Center will be May 28 from noon to 8 p.m., weather permitting. On May 29, hours are 1 to 8 p.m. and May 30 from noon to 8 p.m. On May 31 and June 1 hours are 3:30 to 8 p.m. Season passes for The Falls are available now at the Rec Center.

The Cedar Falls Transfer Station, 1524 State St., will be closed May 30. There will be no yard waste pick-up or drop-off and no makeup date. Small quantities of yard waste can be brought to the Transfer Station from Tuesday through Saturday or taken to the Compost Facility in the 300 block of East Main Street. Yard waste pickup will resume on June 6.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0