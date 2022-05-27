 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Memorial Day events keep military sacrifices in focus

East High Army JROTC and band perform at the Memorial Day parade in Waterloo in May 2018.

 Jeff Reinitz

WATERLOO — The community is preparing to celebrate Memorial Day throughout the city, with reminders of the sacrifices of America’s armed forces front and center.

At 10 a.m. Monday, the Disabled American Veterans will preside over the 2022 Memorial Day Parade. The parade will go from the Wells Fargo Bank at the Corner of Sixth and Commercial streets and continue down Commercial to Fourth Street, crossing the Cedar River.

According to Dave Grimm, adjutant treasurer of Disabled American Veterans, the parade was originally scheduled to turn at Sycamore Street but is now being extended to Mulberry Street. It will then go down to Fifth Street and back across the river along Fifth to Commercial. The parade will conclude behind the bank where it started

“This is to honor veterans, past and present, and their sacrifice and their families’ sacrifice,” Grimm said of the days’ events. “That’s the entire reason for Memorial Day.”

At 11 p.m., the DAV also will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial Hall. Lt. Col. Garrett Gingrich, commanding officer of the Waterloo-based Iowa Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 133rd Infantry Regiment, also known as the “Ironman Battalion,” will act as the keynote speaker. Other speeches and prayers will be given, as well, along with music, a rifle salute and a waterfront ceremony.

Black Hawk County Supervisor Craig White will read off a list of the “Honored Deaths,” those veterans in the area who died in the last year.

In addition, the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum will be open at 11 a.m. with hands-on activities and the opportunity to take photos with World War I-era “doughboys,” “soldiers” and other costumed staff. Free food with paid admission is available to first 100 guests. Admission is $6 for children ages 4-13 and $12 for those 14 and older.

Veterans get free admission. As a Blue Star Museum, active duty servicemembers and up to five of their family will also receive free admission through Labor Day.

