WAVERLY – All Memorial Day decorations at Harlington Cemetery, including temporary vases, urns or flower arrangements -- both living and artificial -- from the Memorial Day holiday will need to be removed from lots by Thursday, June 15.
If not removed, items will be held subject to the order of the lot owner for two weeks, until June 29, and they will be disposed of. The rule does not apply to vases, urns or flower arrangements placed on the monument or concrete foundations or large urns already in place.
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, June 1
The start of June marks the beginning of Pride month around the United States and some parts of the world, a season intended to celebrate the lives and experiences of LGBTQ+ people and to protest against the rollback of hard-won civil rights gains. The events take place in June in time with the 1969 uprising at New York City's Stonewall Inn, a catalyst for global LGBTQ+ movements. This year’s Pride takes place in a contentious political climate where legislative action coming out of many statehouses has banned drag shows and access to gender-affirming care.
There are media reports that Justice Department prosecutors have obtained an audio recording of former President Donald Trump from after he left office in which he talks about holding onto a classified document related to a potential attack on Iran. CNN first reported that Trump suggested on the recording that he wanted to share with others information from the document but that he knew there were limitations about his ability to declassify records after he left office. The comments on the recording, made in July 2021 at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, would appear to undercut his repeated claims that he declassified the documents he took with him from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate, after leaving office.
Former Vice President Mike Pence will officially launch his long-expected campaign for the Republican nomination for president in Iowa next week. That adds another candidate to the growing GOP field and puts Pence in direct competition with his former boss, Donald Trump. Pence will hold a kickoff event in Des Moines on June 7, the date of his 64th birthday, according to two people familiar with his plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to share details ahead of the official announcement. Pence’s team hopes his message will resonate with the evangelical Christian voters who make up a substantial portion of Iowa’s Republican electorate.
Fending off a U.S. default, the Senate has given final approval to a debt ceiling and budget cuts package. It's now on its way to President Joe Biden’s desk to become law before a fast-approaching deadline. The Senate ground through late-night voting Thursday to wrap up work on the hard-fought deal. The compromise package negotiated between Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy leaves neither Republicans nor Democrats fully pleased with the outcome. But the result cuts spending for two years and suspends the debt limit until 2025 after the next presidential election. Biden says he will sign it into law as soon as possible.
Ukrainian officials say the latest pre-dawn Russian missile attack on Kyiv has killed at least three people, including a 9-year-old child and her mother. Ukrainian air defenses shot down all 10 cruise and ballistic missiles launched by the Kremlin’s forces Thursday, but falling debris caused damage and casualties on the ground, wounding 16 people. Russia has kept up a steady barrage of the Ukrainian capital and other parts of the country in recent weeks as Kyiv readies what it says is a counteroffensive to push back Moscow’s troops, 15 months after their full-scale invasion. Kyiv was the target of a reported 17 drone and missile attacks last month.
A federal judge did not make an immediate decision on the fate of a revised version of a federal policy that prevents the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. A court hearing was held in Houston on Thursday. Attorneys representing the nine states suing to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and lawyers for the federal government and DACA recipients made their arguments to U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen. The judge, who in 2021 declared DACA illegal, didn't say when he would issue a ruling but said he would do so "as expeditiously as we can."
Jordan’s crown prince has married the scion of a prominent Saudi family in a palace celebration attended by royals and other VIPs from around the world. Massive crowds gathered in a mood of excitement across the kingdom, as the young Hashemite royal was presented to a global audience. The marriage of Crown Prince Hussein and Saudi architect Rajwa Alseif has drawn a star-studded list headlined by Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate. But it also holds deep significance for the region. It emphasizes continuity in an Arab state prized for its stability and refreshes the monarchy’s image after a bitter palace feud. It also could even help Jordan forge a strategic bond with its oil-rich neighbor, Saudi Arabia.
Attorneys for the family of a Black Kansas City teenager who was shot by a white man are criticizing the prosecutor's handling of the case. Civil rights attorneys Lee Merritt and Benjamin Crump said Thursday that Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson has not been aggressive enough in his prosecution of Andrew Lester. The 84-year-old is charged with shooting Ralph Yarl after the teenager mistakenly knocked on Lester's door in April. The criticism comes after a hearing on Thursday where Lester's preliminary hearing was set for Aug. 31 through Sept. 1. A judge agreed earlier this week to seal court records in the case. Family members say they are frustrated with both decisions.
Jurors have found “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson guilty of two out of three counts of rape, and he could get 30 years to life in prison. The jury reached the verdict Wednesday in a Los Angeles courtroom, where Masterson was led out in handcuffs. It was the second trial for the 47-year-old actor, after a jury deadlocked in his first. Masterson has been convicted of raping two women at his home between 2001 and 2003. Prosecutors say he drugged the women so he could assault them, then used his prominence in the Church of Scientology to avoid consequences for decades.