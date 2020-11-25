Members of the Waterloo Flight hope to get word out about Civil Air Patrol

WAVERLY — In 2017, Sarah Engelhardt went to an open house for the Civil Air Patrol, the auxiliary wing of the U.S. Air Force, without knowing much about it. She left with her head in the clouds.
“I fell in love with it,” Engelhardt said. She remembers thinking, “I absolutely love this and need to do this.”
Three years later, Engelhardt is now a sophomore at Waverly-Shell Rock High School, as well as a second lieutenant and flight commander in the Waterloo Flight of the Civil Air Patrol, founded in 1941 as the Air Force’s civilian homeland defense counterpart.
Her status in the CAP also has readied her for a career in the military — she plans to join the Air Force upon graduation and become an aerospace engineer. Her CAP experience means she’s able to join the service at a higher rank than other enlistees.
“I never would have thought of that career without going into Civil Air Patrol,” Engelhardt said.
Engelhardt is part of the Waterloo Flight, a satellite of CAP Squadron 129 based out of Cedar Rapids.
The Waterloo Flight is so new — it started in August — it’s not even on CAP’s website yet. But members are hoping to get the word out, and that includes the voice of Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green, who is a captain in the CAP.
A U.S. Coast Guard veteran, Green — like other adults in CAP — serves as a mentor to the younger cadets. As mayor, he’ll proclaim Dec. 1 as Civil Air Patrol Day, in part to introduce the group to the city and drum up interest. A proclamation is also set for Waterloo, and perhaps from the Iowa governor’s office as well, Green said.
“When I found out about the Civil Air Patrol squadron locally, for me it was a dream come true,” Green said. “I love flight, aviation and space topics, so having a program where my 12-year-old son and I can trade tips and information, it’s a terrific outlet for a passion you might not be able to use otherwise.”
Anyone age 12 or older can become a member — dues are $35 per year, which includes a cadet’s first set of uniforms — and members also receive five free orientation flights, “which is always awesome,” Engelhardt said. Meetings are Thursday evenings at the Waterloo Regional Airport, though during the pandemic members have been meeting virtually.
Besides introducing cadets to aviation and aerospace, the CAP also assists with natural disaster and emergency response — such as assisting with cleanup after this year’s destructive derecho — as well as search and rescue missions. Green said the CAP also has a cyber security program.
“It’s a diverse-enough organization and the needs are so varied that we can find a place for anybody that wants to join,” he said.
Engelhardt’s mother, Dawna Penrose-Engelhardt — also in the CAP as a second lieutenant — said the CAP has instilled great values and character in her daughter.
“It’s a great mission,” she said of CAP. “There’s a lot to learn and this is a huge step career-wise. Whether you go into the military or not, it teaches so much.”
