Members of the Waterloo Flight hope to get word out about Civil Air Patrol

A U.S. Coast Guard veteran, Green — like other adults in CAP — serves as a mentor to the younger cadets. As mayor, he’ll proclaim Dec. 1 as Civil Air Patrol Day, in part to introduce the group to the city and drum up interest. A proclamation is also set for Waterloo, and perhaps from the Iowa governor’s office as well, Green said.

“When I found out about the Civil Air Patrol squadron locally, for me it was a dream come true,” Green said. “I love flight, aviation and space topics, so having a program where my 12-year-old son and I can trade tips and information, it’s a terrific outlet for a passion you might not be able to use otherwise.”

Anyone age 12 or older can become a member — dues are $35 per year, which includes a cadet’s first set of uniforms — and members also receive five free orientation flights, “which is always awesome,” Engelhardt said. Meetings are Thursday evenings at the Waterloo Regional Airport, though during the pandemic members have been meeting virtually.

Besides introducing cadets to aviation and aerospace, the CAP also assists with natural disaster and emergency response — such as assisting with cleanup after this year’s destructive derecho — as well as search and rescue missions. Green said the CAP also has a cyber security program.