CEDAR FALLS -- Melissa Etheridge is coming to the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center in Cedar Falls on Nov. 5.
Tickets start at $43.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Each ticket purchase includes a copy of Melissa Etheridge’s new CD “The Medicine Show.” GBPAC Friends members can purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Melissa Etheridge is one of rock music’s great female icons. Her critically acclaimed eponymous debut album was certified double platinum. Etheridge’s popularity built around such memorable songs as “Bring Me Some Water,” “No Souvenirs” and “Ain’t It Heavy” for which she won her first Grammy for Best Female Rock Vocal. Etheridge hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album, “Yes I Am,” featuring the massive hits “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window” that brought her a second Grammy. The six-times-platinum album spent more 2 1/2 years on the album chart.
Etheridge won an Oscar for best original song in 2007, and in 2011, made her Broadway debut in the Green Day rock opera, “American Idiot.”
Purchase tickets online at www.gbpac.com, at the GBPAC box office and by phone at (319) 273-7469.
