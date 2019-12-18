Eighth in a series on this year’s 20 Under 40 winners.
WATERLOO — Melanie Knipp speaks her mind and is mentoring other women to do the same.
Knipp, 37, co-owner and lead stylist at Trends Hair Salon, is on the board of directors for the House of Hope and Junior League of Waterloo Cedar Falls.
Humble beginnings drove Knipp to lend her time and talents in adulthood, she said. She was born in El Salvador and was adopted by an Iowa family. The advantages she was given in coming to the United States inspired her to help others, she said.
“It’s a way for me to pay it forward.”
Working with the House of Hope and Junior League allows her to prop up others, “especially women,” Knipp said. “I love the House of Hope because it allows single moms to reach self-sufficiency. They’re not putting a Band-Aid on a problem; they’re helping solve a bigger issue.”
“Melanie has a servant’s heart,” said Maureen Allan, who nominated Knipp for the 20 Under 40 award. “I think her most outstanding quality is the kind of person she is every day. She is just so kind and unassuming.”
Knipp joined the House of Hope board three years ago. At that time, the organization had 10 apartments for women needing a leg up.
“There was a waiting list 50 families long,” Knipp said. “We started a capital campaign to renovate a building and to expand our services.”
Today, House of Hope has 15 apartments and a program to help girls aging out of foster care system have a place to go, Knipp said.”(We’re) helping break down those barriers that lead young girls toward single motherhood and homelessness.”
Addressing the complex, systemic problems that can result in poverty and homelessness is important, Knipp noted. “There’s a bigger answer to why we have homelessness and hunger.”
While on the board of Junior League Knipp has seen 35 young women sent to a leadership conference at the University of Northern Iowa.
“I didn’t realize until I was an adult that in order to be heard you have to speak up, and it’s hard as a young woman and a minority,” Knipp said. “In order to be heard you heave to speak up. That’s why I think starting younger girls in leadership might help them find their voice.”
She’s also worked hard to give diversity and inclusion training to emerging young leaders. Her work is a way for her to impart the lesson’s she’s learned on her own to future generations of young women.
“It feels good to know that through the volunteering I do I can help improve the life of some young women, even if I don’t get to see the direct result,” Knipp said. “That’s my motivation.”
