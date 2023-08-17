Living with a serious illness or dealing with the death of a loved one doesn’t come with a set of directions. These can be life-altering situations and it isn’t easy to know the next steps to take.

At Cedar Valley Hospice, we can be a resource in navigating the healthcare system, while providing guidance, comfort, dignity and support. Our philosophy of care focuses on caring for you physically, mentally and spiritually – regardless of your beliefs.

Care in the home or a facility

Cedar Valley Hospice provides medical care and pain management wherever you call home.

Hospice care: For those with a serious illness measured in months not years. Care is provided by an interdisciplinary team who visit your home or nursing facility. A nurse is available 24/7, which helps reduce stress and hospitalizations. Services are covered by Medicare, Medicaid and most private insurances.

Palliative care: For those with a serious illness, regardless of life expectancy or prognosis. Care is provided by a nurse and social worker who visit your home or nursing facility. You can still be seeking curative treatment while receiving palliative care. Examples of diagnosis include COPD, heart disease, dementia and cancer.

Often wives, husbands, sisters and children are the main caretakers for someone who is ill. For some, it is natural to step in to help, and it’s also important to maintain that family relationship beyond being a caregiver.

“When my mom’s health began changing a lot, it could be very overwhelming. Making that call to Cedar Valley Hospice was the best decision,” said Tracie Spencer, daughter. “When they visited my mother in her home, she would smile all the time. Their extra support allowed our family to exhale and just spend precious time with her. They truly are like guardian angels.”

Mental & spiritual support abound

Social workers and spiritual care counselors are part of the hospice interdisciplinary team. Social workers help you navigate the healthcare system, find resources, answer tough questions and provide peace of mind for the entire family throughout your illness.

Spiritual care counselors are available throughout your journey to provide more profound levels of support through listening and conversation.

Cedar Valley Hospice Spiritual Care Counselor Rusty Van Wey feels honored to have people share their stories with him and serve them any way he can.

“I respect all spiritual beliefs and each patient’s individuality. It is important for people to know they are cared for, and I do this by helping them to see the positive impact they’ve made in their lives. Sometimes simply having these conversations brings them dignity and helps them deal with other issues they may be struggling with.”

We are here when and where you need us

Grief Support: Available for those who have experienced the death of someone close to them. We offer no-cost grief counseling to adults and youth, so you don’t have to travel this journey alone. We also provide support groups, including specific ones for those who have lost a loved one to suicide. For a listing of current support groups, visit cvhospice.org.

CASS (Cedar AIDS Support System): Available for persons living with HIV. We provide case management to help you navigate your healthcare options and coordinate services. We also offer direct assistance programs that can help with groceries, travel and medication expenses. Call 319.272.2437 for more information.

SOS (Speakers On Site): Available to the entire community, these no-cost presentations offer education on a variety of topics from death and dying to filling out your advance directives. To schedule a free presentation for your business or group, email awall@cvhospice.org.

It’s never too soon to call

It’s important to receive support when you’re grieving or to learn about hospice or palliative care before a life-limiting illness becomes critical. It does not mean you’re giving up or saying you can’t manage it, but simply that you choose to be informed and receive support so you can make every day as good as possible. Our person-centered care brings hope, dignity and compassion to so many families.

Making the choice to call Cedar Valley Hospice can turn a difficult situation into one that is manageable. Whether you need a lot of assistance or a little, our experts are available when and where you need us.

Call us at 319-272-2002 or 800-626-2360 for a no-cost consultation or visit cvhospice.org.