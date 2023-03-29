CEDAR FALLS -- The city of Cedar Falls will hold a public information meeting on the Main Street reconstruction project from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at City Hall, 220 Clay St.

The meeting will include a formal presentation, and the design consultant and city staff will be available afterwards to answer any questions regarding the project.

The meeting will discuss traffic control, access during construction, and other construction logistics. It will feature exhibits that illustrate planned improvements, construction phasing, and traffic control along the corridor and the anticipated schedule. Property owners/residents are invited to hear updates, learn more about the proposed improvements, and ask questions related to the project.

Beginning Monday, April 3, the contractor will begin working on the reconstruction, and a full road closure will be required. The work will begin in two locations: Main Street from Sixth Street to Ninth Street and Main Street from the south side of the 18th Street intersection to 21st Street. The closures will last approximately 12 weeks and the boundaries of each closure will be modified as the contractors work progresses. During the closure, the primary detour routes will be signed for College Street to the west and Highway 27/58 to the east.

