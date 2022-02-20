 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Meeting Thursday on Lake Street trail project in Cedar Falls

  • 0
city of cedar falls logo.jfif

CF meeting Thursday
on Lake Street Trail  

CEDAR FALLS -- The city of Cedar Falls will hold a public information meeting on the Lake Street Trail Project on a come-and-go basis from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25 at the Community Center, 528 Main St.

As a part of the Lake Street trail project, the city will be constructing 3,176 lineal feet of a 10’ wide concrete recreational trail along the south side of Lake Street from Central Avenue to Big Woods Road.  The project also includes grading for the trail, ADA detectable warning panels, traffic control, and related work. With the project nearing final design, the city will hold an in-person public information meeting at the location, time, and date listed above. City staff will be present to address any questions, comments, or concerns with the planned work during this time.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, but have questions, please contact Brett Armstrong at (319) 268-5161 with information, or any questions you may have on the Lake Street trail project.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kamala Harris warns Russia of "unprecedented" sanctions if they invade Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News