Meeting Thursday on Lake Street trail project in Cedar Falls

CF meeting Thursday

on Lake Street Trail

As a part of the Lake Street trail project, the city will be constructing 3,176 lineal feet of a 10’ wide concrete recreational trail along the south side of Lake Street from Central Avenue to Big Woods Road. The project also includes grading for the trail, ADA detectable warning panels, traffic control, and related work. With the project nearing final design, the city will hold an in-person public information meeting at the location, time, and date listed above. City staff will be present to address any questions, comments, or concerns with the planned work during this time.