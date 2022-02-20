Meeting Thursday on Cedar Falls Alley Reconstruction Project

CF meeting Thursday

on alley projects

CEDAR FALLS -- The city of Cedar Falls will hold a public information meeting on the 2022 Alley Reconstruction Project on a come-and-go basis from 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Community Center, 528 Main St.

The project involves the following parallel streets: West First and West Second, Ellen Street and Francis Street, concrete.

Parallel streets Olive and Walnut from West Ninth and West 10th, concrete.

Parallel streets Tremont and Franklin, from West 13th to West 14th, concrete.

Parallel streets Franklin and Clay, from West 22nd to Seerley Blvd., concrete/permeable.

Parallel streets State and Bluff, from West 11th and East 12th, permeable.

Walnut and Iowa, from Seerley Blvd. to West 26th, permeable.

With the project nearing final design, the city will be holding an in-person public information meeting at the location, time, and date listed above. City staff will be present to address any questions, comments, or concerns with the planned work during this time. If you are unable to attend the meeting, but have questions, please contact Cody Hager or Brett Armstrong at (319) 268-5161 with information or questions you may have on the 2022 Alley Reconstruction Project.

