Meet the blind actress cast in Waterloo Community Playhouse's thriller 'Wait Until Dark'

WATERLOO — In the Jeffrey Hatcher adaptation of the thriller “Wait Until Dark,” Susan, a newly blind woman, finds herself trapped in her Greenwich Village basement apartment by a trio of thugs. Her blindness may be the key to her escape from the criminals, if only she can hold out until dark.

Kelsi Hansen is making her debut in the role of Susan in the Waterloo Community Playhouse production that opens Jan. 24 on the Hope Martin Theatre stage.

Hansen is blind.

“I expected memorizing lines and learning how to move around the stage. What I didn’t anticipate is how much I love and enjoy it,” says Hansen, 28, who is an independent living teacher for the Iowa Department for the Blind.

She lost her sight over a period of two weeks when she was 12 years old after battling cancer and a brain tumor.