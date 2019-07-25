WATERLOO — “Welcome to Medicare” is a free monthly seminar hosted by MercyOne and offered by the Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP).
The seminar is held the first Wednesday of each month and open to anyone approaching Medicare age.
The next Welcome to Medicare seminar will start at 5 p.m. Aug. 7.
This seminar will cover:
- Medicare Parts A and B benefits.
- Prescription Drug Benefits (Part D).
- Medicare Advantage Plans.
- Medicare Supplement Insurance.
All seminars are at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Classroom 2, 3421 W. Ninth St.
Register by calling 272-7857.
This presentation is given by a trained SHIIP volunteer.
