WATERLOO -- “Welcome to Medicare” is a free monthly seminar hosted by MercyOne and offered by the Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP). The seminar is open to anyone approaching Medicare age.
The next Welcome to Medicare seminar will be held Nov. 6 at 5 p.m.
This seminar will cover: Medicare Parts A and B benefits; prescription drug benefits (Part D); Medicare Advantage Plans; Medicare Supplement Insurance.
All seminars are held at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Classrooms 1 and 2, 3421 W. Ninth St., Waterloo. Register by Oct. 30 by calling (319) 272-7857.
This presentation is given by a trained SHIIP volunteer. All SHIIP volunteers are trained in Medicare issues by the state of Iowa’s Insurance Division. SHIIP is a service of the State of Iowa and does not sell or promote any insurance companies, policies or agents.
