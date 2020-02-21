Medical clinic coming to Elma

ELMA – Regional Health Services of Howard County is expanding its medical services to Elma by opening a new medical clinic in 2020.

Regional Health Services is a consortium of health care services provided to the residents of Howard County and its surrounding areas, offering a full scope of services.

The Elma Clinic will provide family care services to include physicals, prenatal care, acute visits, lab services, and well child checks. It will be built as a part of the Elma Community Complex project, and will be located on the Blue Bird Block on Busti Avenue.

Members of the local Mennonite Community have agreed to provide a significant amount of labor for building the medical clinic.

