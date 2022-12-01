 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mediacom offers $60,000 in scholarships to high school seniors

  • Updated
Workers install fiber optic cables in Cedar Falls.

DES MOINES — Mediacom Communications is offering $60,000 in scholarship support for high school seniors who plan to obtain further education. The scholarship program is in its 22nd consecutive year and Mediacom’s investment will award $1,000 World Class Scholarships to 60 high school seniors.

Scholarship recipients are given the flexibility to use the financial awards to support post-secondary college costs or vocational training from an accredited institution starting in the fall of 2023. Award selection is based on academic achievement and leadership accomplishments.

Applications for Mediacom’s World Class Scholarships are available online: mediacomworldclass.com. Information is being sent to all high schools in areas where Mediacom delivers its high-speed internet services. School officials are asked to encourage seniors to submit applications on or before the January 30, 2023 deadline.

“Our company makes it a priority to give back to communities in which we do business, and we believe one of the best ways is to invest in promising young students who will be our future leaders,” said Mediacom Regional Vice President Steve Purcell.

Applicants do not have to be Mediacom customers but must live in areas where Mediacom’s fiber-rich broadband network delivers Gigabit-speed internet service. Recipients will be selected from the 22 states where Mediacom’s residential customers reside. A complete list of communities in Mediacom service areas is included with the online application. Inquiries may be sent to scholarship@mediacomcc.com.

