Mediacom awards $1,000 scholarships to Waterloo, Cedar Falls seniors

WATERLOO – Mediacom Communications announced the selection of two Cedar Valley area high school seniors as recipients of the company’s 2022 World Class Scholarships. Kunyu (Kimi) Du is a senior at Cedar Falls High School, and Nathan Anderson is graduating from Waterloo’s West High School. Each student earned a $1,000 scholarship in recognition of academic accomplishments and leadership.

“As a technology company, Mediacom understands how important it is to invest in future leaders like Kimi and Nathan,” said Mediacom Senior Director for Operations, Corey Bowman. “I’m proud that our company supports talented local students with scholarship support. We congratulate all graduates in the Class of '22, and particularly acknowledge Kunyu Du and Nathan Anderson for their outstanding achievements.”

This year marks the 21st consecutive year Mediacom has funded World Class Scholarships for students who live in areas where the company delivers high-speed broadband and digital video services. Mediacom annually selects 60 graduating seniors who each receive scholarships to support their post-secondary education. Recipients must attend an accredited two-year or four-year college, university, or technical school within the United States. 

