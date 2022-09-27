Meaningful music: Metropolitan Chorale welcomes new conductor to podium

CEDAR FALLS — The Metropolitan Chorale is preparing for its 68th season under the leadership of someone who has been on the other side of the baton.

Ryan Occeña is the new artistic director and conductor. The choir director at Waterloo’s Central Middle School spent the last three years singing with the Met Chorale.

He replaces Amy Kotsonis, who served in the role for eight years while an associate professor in the University of Northern Iowa School of Music. She has left that position to become the director of choral activities at the University of New Hampshire.

The Met Chorale was founded in 1954 and is considered one of the Cedar Valley’s premier choral groups known for singing classical heavyweights like Mozart, Handel and Bach. Members are amateur and professional singers of all ages and experience from throughout the Cedar Valley.

“I value that Met Chorale welcomes singers from all ages, backgrounds, from throughout the Cedar Valley. It’s valuable to me, and I think to other singers, to make music throughout their lives,” said Occeña, who also directs the UNI Children’s Choir.

He described the “powerful sense of community” within Met Chorale “that allows us to unite in a common cause and pursue great musical artistry season after season.”

Some chorale members “have been singing for longer than I’ve been alive. There is a great wealth of chorale skill built up from experience, while some members are still students and all of this is brand new to them. It’s a great support system. All of these people are here because they share a love for singing.”

Met Chorale provides “an opportunity for singers and listeners to engage with the great music of our culture, meaningful music that has stood the test of time for hundreds of years. Music touches something in the human soul. There is something so powerful about music and its ability to engage people,” he explained.

Occeña and his family relocated to the Cedar Valley from New York three years ago. During the past decade, he has been teaching students ranging from the preschool to the graduate level.

His undergraduate degree in music education is from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and his master’s in choral conducting degree is from Messiah University in Pennsylvania. He holds a post-baccalaureate diploma in choral conducting and Kodaly pedagogy from the Kodaly Institute in Hungary, where he studied on a Fulbright grant.

Rehearsals are under way now in preparation for the Met Chorale’s Dec. 4 fall concert. The chorale will perform Franz Schubert’s Mass No. 2 in G Major with organ and orchestra at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 505 Franklin St., in Waterloo.

“It’s a great masterwork, a beautiful piece, and we’ll also be performing ‘Prayer for Ukraine’ by Mykola Lysenko in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and identifying who we are as people of the world,” Occeña said.

Also on the program is Elaine Hagenberg’s “Oh Love,” John Stainer’s “God So Loved the World” and Andre Thomas’ “I Hear America Singing.” Tickets are $15 for adults; $25 for families; and students are free with school ID, available at www.met-chorale.org/tickets.

In spring 2023, the chorale will present the world premiere of a new commission by Mari Esabel Valverde set to a text by Cedar Falls poet James Hearst.

The Met Chorale is a nonprofit organizations that relies on funding from individual donors, corporate donations and grants from area organizations.

Members gather to sing at 6:30 p.m. each Monday during the performance season at Nazareth Lutheran Church, 7401 University Ave., in Cedar Falls. There are no auditions. Anyone interested in joining can visit www.met-chorale.org, or email metchorale@gmail.com.