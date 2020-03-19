Meals on Wheels needs volunteers to deliver meals to seniors during COVID-19 crisis

WATERLOO – What the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging needs right now is volunteers – with wheels.

NEI3A is closing its meal site but will continue the home-delivered Meals on Wheels program. Individuals who customarily eat a hot, daily meal at one of the NEI3A locations can temporarily move to the delivery program. The change is part of NEI3A’s response to the COVID-19 concerns, said Donna Harvey, NEI3A CEO.

“We know nutrition is one key to staying healthy in the population we serve, so it’s critical for us to continue offering services. That’s one piece of it. The best part of Meals on Wheels is we get to see them face-to-face and see that they’re OK. If they’re not, we can respond.”

NEI3A relies on hundreds of volunteers to deliver over 1,000 meals each day throughout 18 counties served in Northeast Iowa.

“We are experiencing volunteers not wanting to deliver at this time due to the fears surrounding COVID-19,” Harvey said. “We are looking for anyone who is willing to assist us in getting these critical meals to homebound individuals.”