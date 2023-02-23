NASHUA -- The McElroy Trust will provide a $50,000 grant for the new baseball and softball complex once the Nashua-Plainfield Community School District raises $450,000 for the project.

Fundraising efforts are currently underway through the school. Raffle tickets may be purchased through the superintendent's office, fundraising committee members or at home athletic events.

A $3 million bond issue on the March 7 special election ballot would support the complex if approved.

The project would create new high school baseball and softball diamonds with lights, along with concessions and restroom facilities. There would also be two youth diamonds at the site.

