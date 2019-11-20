CEDAR FALLS — Jim McDonough and his orchestra and singers will perform a new holiday show at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the University of Northern Iowa campus.
The new production benefits Camp Courageous of Iowa. It will features acclaimed McDonough at a concert grand piano, his professional 14-piece orchestra, a cast of singers and dancers and elaborate sets and costumes.
All seating is reserved. Tickets are $29-$48, available now at (877) 549-7469 or at GBPAC.com.
