WATERLOO – Soifer Family McDonald's will partner with My Waterloo Days for a free kids 'McFun Zone' on June 10.
It will be held at Anton Garden's in downtown Waterloo. The event is free.
The first 500 children ages 12 and younger will receive a free goodie bag and entry for grand prizes. Registration for the McFun Zone begins at 9 a.m. at the corner of Sycamore and East Fourth Street.
Free children's games will run from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a stage show from Blank Park Zoo at 11 a.m. and a kids only parade at noon.
Children are encouraged to decorate themselves and their transportation to be considered for awards including most colorful, best decorated and most artistic. The event will close with grand prizes and the bike race awards at 12:30 p.m.
Photos: 2023 Cedar Valley Top Nurses recipients at award ceremony
COURIER CELEBRATES CEDAR VALLEY'S TOP NURSES
The 2023 Cedar Valley Top Nurses recipients, front row from left, Carol Ratchford, Jake Powers, Allie Boyle, Christiara Deese, Amanda Vervaecke; back row, Tina Styron, Salem Fauser, Sarah Kutz, Danette Christensen and Andrea Burgart at the awards banquet ednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls. The Courier celebrated the Cedar Valley’s Top Nurses for the fifth consecutive year. Sponsors for the event included NewAldaya Lifescapes, Western Home Communities, MercyOne, UnityPoint Health, Cedar Valley Hospice and the Courier Media Group.
See more photos at wcfcourier.com.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses 2
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Allie Boyle of MercyOne-Waterloo Medical Center, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses 3
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Andrea Burgart of Cedar Valley Hospice and Reader’s Choice winner, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, left, and Sheila Kerns, right, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses 4
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Danette Christensen of Harmony Waterloo, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses 5
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Christiara Deese of Care Initiatives Inc., center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses 6
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Salem Fauser of Black Hawk County Health Department, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses 7
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Sarah Kutz of UnityPoint-Allen Hospital, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses 8
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Jake Powers of MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses 9
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Carol Ratchford of MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses 10
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Tina Styron of UnityPoint-Allen Hospital, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Nurses 11
Cedar Valley top nurse recipient Amanda Vervaecke of UnityPoint Wound Clinic, center, with Courier Media's Doug Hines, right, and Sheila Kerns, left, at the awards banquet on Wednesday at the Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.