WATERLOO – Soifer Family McDonald's will partner with My Waterloo Days for a free kids 'McFun Zone' on June 10.

It will be held at Anton Garden's in downtown Waterloo. The event is free.

The first 500 children ages 12 and younger will receive a free goodie bag and entry for grand prizes. Registration for the McFun Zone begins at 9 a.m. at the corner of Sycamore and East Fourth Street.

Free children's games will run from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a stage show from Blank Park Zoo at 11 a.m. and a kids only parade at noon.

Children are encouraged to decorate themselves and their transportation to be considered for awards including most colorful, best decorated and most artistic. The event will close with grand prizes and the bike race awards at 12:30 p.m.

