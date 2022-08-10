 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McDonald’s donates to Waverly park project

Soifer Family McDonald’s recently presented a $50,000 donation to the city of Waverly for improvements at the Cedar River Park project. Pictured, from left, are city employee Greg Westendorf and task force member Jeremy Langner plus Lisa, Ross, Scott, Theodore, and Vivian Soifer. At right is Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman.

WAVERLY — McDonald’s has announced a $50,000 donation to the Cedar River Park project.

Owners Scott and Lisa Soifer along with their children Vivian, Ross, and Theodore, presented a check recently to Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman, task force chairman Jeremy Langner, and athletic fields maintenance specialist Greg Westendorf.

The park is in the heart of Waverly, and once completed will house eight ball diamonds for youths of all abilities to play baseball and softball. Cedar River Park will also include accessible concessions and bathrooms, a bike path, and an inclusive playground structure. Fundraising for the project is nearing completion, with over 84% of the $1.2 million goal funded.

Soifer Family McDonald’s owns and operates 17 restaurants in the Cedar Valley and eastern Iowa, employing more than 1,000 people.

