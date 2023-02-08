WAVERLY — Mike McCoy, chair of the Wartburg College Board of Regents, is the recipient of the 2023 Bill Franklin Volunteer of the Year Award given by the Council for Advancement and Support of Education.

“I am humbled that people recognize and appreciate what we are doing,” McCoy said, referencing his wife, Marge. “We certainly are not in it for recognition.”

McCoy was nominated by the college for support that has spanned more than three decades. His commitment to the college began in the ‘90s when his children attended Wartburg. At that time, he served on the Parents’ Advisory Committee Council and was active in supporting student internship and employment opportunities through Hormel Foods, where he was executive vice president and CFO.

More recently, he and Marge co-chaired the college’s Transforming Tomorrow Campaign Committee, providing leadership for an $89 million fundraising effort. The couple has provided more than $7 million in gifts for capital projects, an endowed chair and numerous other enhancements.

But their support goes well beyond their financial contributions.

“Mike and Marge are both exemplary servant-leaders. Not only do they contribute significant amounts of financial support to the college but also time, energy and advocacy,” said Scott Leisinger, vice president for institutional advancement. “They are at so many events on campus, and they really take an interest in and get to know in a personal way our students, faculty and staff.”

“We enjoy doing things that we hope will make a difference, and by doing that, we hope that we set an example for other people,” McCoy said. “We love Wartburg because our kids had a wonderful experience there and now our grandkids are, too. If supporting the college can make a difference, we are all for it.”