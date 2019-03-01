CEDAR FALLS — Beau, the newest resident at the Western Home’s Thuesen Cottage, has settled in well.
The black Labrador retriever roams the dining room and common living areas looking for someone to snuggle.
“He is calm, very laid back,” said Erica Rath, household coordinator for the cottage that is home to 16 residents with dementia diagnoses. “He doesn’t have a lot of energy, which is perfect for our population.”
Beau is just what his housemates needed, and Waterloo resident Kathy McCoy made sure that need was met.
McCoy has a long history of making canine connections in the Cedar Valley and beyond. In Beau’s case, McCoy was seated next to a family member of a Thuesen Cottage resident during a Christmas event when she learned staff at the cottage were looking for a dog.
“I leaned over and said ‘tell Kathy and you’ll have a dog within a week,” said McCoy’s husband, Tim Hurley.
McCoy reached out to directors of a program at a Rockwell City correctional facility in which prison inmates socialize rescue dogs and teach them basic commands. Beau, about 8 years old, seemed the perfect fit.
McCoy and her granddaughter drove to the facility, paid the adoption fee and brought Beau to Thuesen.
“I was so excited to get another dog literally out of prison,” she said, laughing.
McCoy has helped place around 30 dogs with various organizations and individuals over the years. Her love of canines comes from her mother, the late Betty McCoy, a philanthropist with a soft spot for dogs.
In November 2015, Betty read a Courier story about a police dog assigned to Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Deputy Steve Nesvik that died of a brain tumor.
“She said, ‘I want to get that young man a new dog,’” Kathy recalled. That’s precisely what Betty did. By February, the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office had a new K9. Betty died in January 2016, and never got to meet the dog, which was named McCoy in her honor.
Patients, staff and visitors walking the halls of UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital might encounter another canine connection made by the McCoy family.
Krush, a Belgian malinois-Dutch shepherd mix, joined the Allen team last fall to help enhance the overall safety and comfort for patients, visitors, volunteers, students and staff. Krush patrols the halls alongside his handler Tyler McCormack, Allen’s safety and security manager. Krush came to Allen Hospital thanks to a grant from the Allen Foundation as well as a generous $13,000 gift from the Robert and Elizabeth McCoy Charitable Trust.
At home, McCoy and Hurley have their own pack of rescue dogs. There’s Hank, a 14-year-old King Charles cavalier spaniel-bichon frise mix; Scout, a 10-year-old Labrador mix; Calvin, a 6-year-old foxhound-golden retriever mix; and Huck, a shaggy 2-year-old terrier mix.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d end up with four dogs,” McCoy said, lauging.
But during a recent Courier interview in their home, Hank, Scout, Calvin and Huck slept contentedly near McCoy’s feet as she spoke of her love of rescuing dogs.
“Dogs are so loving. They are on a level that we can’t get to,” she said.
“She just has a touch, literally and figuratively,” said Hurley. “She has a sixth sense.
“It’s nothing I did,” McCoy responded. “I was just born this way.”
As for Beau, he’s content to do his job and lap up all the affection he can get at Thuesen Cottage.
“He loves everyone here,” Rath said. “We have some residents who are up in the middle of the night and he likes to sit by them. Sometimes they can get a little anxious and he really helps calm them.
“I’m so grateful for Kathy. Beau really is the perfect match. He was just an instant fit.”
