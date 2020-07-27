Mayors' Volunteer Awards presented

WATERLOO – The 42nd Annual Mayors’ Volunteer Awards were celebrated virtually by the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley. The awards program recognizes outstanding volunteers in the Cedar Valley.
Award categories included the Volunteer Award, which recognizes the accomplishments of outstanding volunteers regardless of age or years of service; the Outstanding Emerging Volunteer Award for those ages 19-35; and the Lifetime Achievement Award for those with 20 or more years of volunteerism in the Cedar Valley. Award criteria included demonstrating excellence in volunteerism in the Cedar Valley and a commitment to serving the community.
Local mayors Rob Green (Cedar Falls), Troy Beatty (Evansdale) and Quentin Hart (Waterloo) and the Grow Cedar Valley Ambassadors selected the following as this year’s honorees:
VOLUNTEER AWARD
Ruth Buck
Ruth Buck has left a lasting impact in the community through various organizations. As a member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Ruth spearheaded a gift card collection project to assist the Cedar Aids Support System offered through Cedar Valley Hospice. The Rotary Club, Cedar Valley Arboretum & Botanic Gardens, and Hartman Nature Reserve are also frequent recipients of her service work. Ruth also provides one-on-one assistance with the Senior Health Insurance Information Program.
Randy Walker
Randy Walker started volunteering at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank in May of 2018 and has volunteered over 1,800 hours. He helps out in the pantry stocking shelves, checking out clients and cleaning. He also rides along to help with food rescue routes.
Lois Wishmeyer
Lois Wishmeyer began her volunteer efforts in 1998 where she spent countless volunteer hours at Sartori Memorial Hospital where she assists patients to their appointments and works the information desk. She also volunteers at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Western Home Communities, Nazareth Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls Community Center, Oster Regent Theater and the Cedar Falls Visitor Center.
EMERGING VOLUNTEER AWARD
Piper Fox
Piper Fox has demonstrated outstanding contribution to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank this past year. Piper began volunteering in various areas of the Food Bank but found her niche in assisting with office work. In January 2020, she became a Research Intern and worked closely with the Food Bank’s Director of Operations developing ways to effectively gather data on the population they serve. Not only has Piper written several grants that totaled over $65,000 of potential funds, but she served over 350 hours in less than a year.
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Chuck Lane
Deacon Chuck Lane has volunteered in different capacities for well over 20 years. He serves as a Jail and Prison Ministry mentor and Circle of Support member with Catholic Charities. Lane is a board member for the Iowa Justice Action Network and is involved with the NAACP. He also is a volunteer as a chaplain with UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital. Lane helps run Camp Hope, a summer camp for children of incarcerated parents.
Carm Quirk
In 1965, Carm Quirk began volunteering in the gift shop at St. Francis Hospital, now MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Quirk continues to volunteer with MercyOne, and has served 55 years with the organization. She also played a vital role in the startup of the Catholic Worker House in Waterloo. The house was originally owned by Carm’s mother and was given to her. It has been used as the Catholic Worker House for 38 years.
