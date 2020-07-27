Mayors' Volunteer Awards presented

Randy Walker

Randy Walker started volunteering at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank in May of 2018 and has volunteered over 1,800 hours. He helps out in the pantry stocking shelves, checking out clients and cleaning. He also rides along to help with food rescue routes.

Lois Wishmeyer

Lois Wishmeyer began her volunteer efforts in 1998 where she spent countless volunteer hours at Sartori Memorial Hospital where she assists patients to their appointments and works the information desk. She also volunteers at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Western Home Communities, Nazareth Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls Community Center, Oster Regent Theater and the Cedar Falls Visitor Center.

EMERGING VOLUNTEER AWARD

Piper Fox