WATERLOO — The 44th annual Mayors’ Volunteer Awards were presented by the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley on Tuesday at the Diamond Event Center at Jorgensen Plaza.

The awards program, which recognizes outstanding volunteers in the Cedar Valley, included a luncheon with 125 attendees. Award categories this year included the Volunteer Award, which recognizes the accomplishments of outstanding volunteers regardless of age or years of service; the Outstanding Emerging Volunteer Award, which was open to those ages 19-35; and the Lifetime Achievement Award that was open to any nominee with 20 years or more of volunteerism in the Cedar Valley. Award criteria included demonstrating excellence in volunteerism in the Cedar Valley and a commitment to serving the community.

Thirty nominees received certificates from Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green, Evansdale Mayor DeAnne Kobliska, Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart and the Grow Cedar Valley Ambassadors.

The 2023 Volunteer Award nominees were: Ashley Ferrel nominated by Care Initiatives Hospice; Beth Cole, nominated by Cedar Valley Hospice; Brad Mattocks, nominated by the Hearst Center for the Arts; Carol Bartels, nominated by MercyOne; Debbi Allender, nominated by Love In The Name of Christ; Janice Hansen, nominated by Cedar Valley Hospice; Jeanne Mullen, nominated by House of Hope; Jenna Becker, nominated by Elise Parker; Joanne Hawkins, nominated by the Northeast Iowa Food Bank; Joyce Bruce, nominated by MercyOne; Kathy Green, nominated by Friends of Hartman Reserve; Katie Walberg, nominated by the Hearst Center for the Arts; Mary Seekins, nominated by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Black Hawk County; Nancy Penca, nominated by Allen Hospital; Norma Wightman, nominated by RSVP of Black Hawk County; Pat Igou, nominated by The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls; Shelley Schlatter, nominated by Love In The Name of Christ; Tom Lang, nominated by Catholic Charities; Tracy Grandy, nominated by Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Gardens; and Anne Horton, nominated by Love In The Name of Christ.

The 2022 Outstanding Emerging Volunteer Award nominees were: Caden Washburn, nominated by the Northeast Iowa Food Bank; Lexi Funk, nominated by MercyOne; Olivia Eagan, nominated by Allen Hospital; and Patrick Brehm, nominated by MercyOne.

The 2022 Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award nominees were: Mary Mumm, nominated by Jean Seeland; Delores Jacoby, nominated by MercyOne; Helen Mellichar, nominated by Allen Hospital; Kathy Dunning, nominated by the Northeast Iowa Food Bank; Mary Jo Juel, nominated by the Beyond Pink TEAM; and Shari McIntee, nominated by MercyOne.

For more information about how to get involved in volunteering, contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or go online to www.vccv.org.

