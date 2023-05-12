WATERLOO — The 24th annual Mayors’ Top Teen Awards and Mother Moon Service Scholarships were presented by the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley on Tuesday at the Diamond Event Center at Jorgensen Plaza.

The awards program, which recognizes outstanding youth volunteers in the Cedar Valley, included an evening reception for teens, their parents, and friends. Award criteria included demonstrating excellence in volunteerism in the Cedar Valley and setting a good example as a role model for others. Teens ages 13-18 are eligible for the award.

Forty-nine nominees received certificates from Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green, Evansdale Mayor DeAnne Kobliska and Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart.

Sponsors of the event included the cities of Cedar Falls, Evansdale, and Waterloo; the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa; the R.J. McElroy Trust; and the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley.

This year’s honorees are as follows: Carter Balvanz, Cedar Falls High School; Madeline Bickley, West High School; Sofia Brown, Hudson High School; Emina Cehic, West High School; Reagan Cole, East High School; Colby Cryer, Cedar Falls High School; Elaina Danforth, Waterloo Christian High School; Avery Engel, East High School; Mary Flikkema, Cedar Falls High School; Fletcher Gerrans, West High School; Kylie Giesler, Cedar Falls High School; Alex Goetsch, Cedar Falls High School; Elizabeth Gorby, East High School; Sydney Grant, Cedar Falls High School; Olivia Hanson, Union High School; Dylan Herink, West High School; Bailey Hollaway, East High School; Sasha Hyacinth, West High School; Keiana James, Cedar Falls High School; Sriya Kalala, Cedar Falls High School; Joseph Kangas, Cedar Falls High School; Kaylee Kerr, Don Bosco High School; Harrison Kirschenmann, Cedar Falls High School; Trevor Koelling, Hudson High School; Abby Koppmann, Don Bosco High School; Sierra Meeks, West High School; Lejla Mehmedovic, Cedar Falls High School; Nora Mitchell, Hudson High School; Emily Naughton, Don Bosco High School; Jasmine Oleson, Hudson High School; Sutton Paulsen, Cedar Falls High School; James Peng, Holmes Junior High School; John Pezley, Cedar Falls High School; Sai Pranav Kota, Cedar Falls High School; Ty Purdy, Don Bosco High School; Param Sampat, Cedar Falls High School; Katey Schmit, Don Bosco High School; Sophia Showalter, Cedar Falls High School; Isabel Stafsholt, West High School; Molly Susong, Cedar Falls High School; Miya Uchiyama-Hansen, Union High School; Aaliyah Weekley, East High School; Addison Wells, West High School; Anna Wetlaufer, Cedar Falls High School; Emmanual Williams, East High School; Brianna Williams, West High School; Sophia Woods, Cedar Falls High School; Eric Jacob Yu, East High School; and Ethan Yu, East High School.

For more information about how to get involved in volunteering, contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or go online to www.vccv.org.

