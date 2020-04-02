Mayors to ask governor for stay-at-home order; Black Hawk Co cases climb to 8

WATERLOO — The mayors of Waterloo and Cedar Falls on Thursday urged Gov. Kim Reynolds to issue a a statewide “safe at home” order.
Iowa is one of just a dozen states without to a shelter-in-place order. Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart and Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green said city councils in both cities will discuss the matter Monday.
“Our (city) councils will hopefully have a discussion on Monday night to determine if it makes sense to push the governor for a safe-at-home order or a stay-at-home order,” Green said. “I get the sense that, because there’s not a stay-at-home order, there’s less of a sense of urgency and concern from residents.”
The problem with not issuing an order — Reynolds recommends but does not mandate individuals practice social distancing and businesses not ordered to close through April 30 do the same — is there was no enforcement when rules are flouted, said Sheriff Tony Thompson.
“When you say it, you have to make sure there’s teeth in it,” Thompson said. “Otherwise, we’re still running around playing Officer Friendly. ... And that’s kind of what we’re doing right now.”
The mayors also are considering issuing orders of their own, something Hart said he believed they have constitutional authority to do. They would seek buy-in from all mayors in all cities in the county, including Dunkerton, Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Gilbertville, Hudson, La Porte City and Raymond.
“One of the most aggressive ways to be able to mitigate what our communities are currently facing is a shelter-in-place,” Hart said. “If (Reynolds) accepts it or not, that is her prerogative. But Black Hawk County is going to work as hard as we can and as aggressively as we can to protect our citizens.”
Businesses asked to follow CDC
Both mayors and the sheriff noted businesses in the county that were still operating are to be commended.
“They have done a tremendous job, under critically important economic times,” Hart said.
But Thompson warned that not all businesses still in operation should necessarily be open.
“I would caution you that you’re not as essential as you think you are,” Thompson said.
Those businesses that are truly necessary should adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for COVID-19 preparation, including adopting flexible telecommuting and leave policies for employees, practicing social distancing, providing hygiene products readily and thoroughly cleaning, disinfecting and ventilating all work areas.
Distancing reminder
The eighth case of coronavirus announced Thursday — a middle-aged adult between the ages of 41 and 60 — was travel-related, said Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, health department director.
But with community spread already present, county officials continue to field calls from concerned citizens seeing groups gathering, Thompson said.
“There does seem to be this faction of the community that is focused on these restrictions and the governor’s proclamations as some sort or riddle, or a puzzle that needs to be solved,” Thompson said. “This is absolutely the wrong approach, and it will end up hurting the very people that you’re trying to find ways of helping.”
Thompson said only those with an “extreme purpose for being out” should be. He warned bringing people together is the wrong during a pandemic.
“This virus is not a problem for us to find a workaround for,” he said. “It is a very real, very dangerous, very present, aggressive predator, just waiting for its next victim.”
Child care available
Angie Widner, the CEO of the Black Hawk County YMCA, said Thursday the Y had transitioned into an emergency child-care site for children of “essential workers” like those working in health care, public safety, government, food service and “those who care for vulnerable populations.”
Nine children or fewer are in one room with a staff member, only children or staff can enter the building. Everyone’s temperature is checked at the door and children’s hands and shoes are disinfected upon entering.
She said the Y has room for more children 6 weeks through elementary school in their program. Those who need child care are asked to take a survey to help place kids with an appropriate care provider. That survey can be found at facebook.com/BHCemergencychildcare.
