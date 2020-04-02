Mayors to ask governor for stay-at-home order; Black Hawk Co cases climb to 8

But with community spread already present, county officials continue to field calls from concerned citizens seeing groups gathering, Thompson said.

“There does seem to be this faction of the community that is focused on these restrictions and the governor’s proclamations as some sort or riddle, or a puzzle that needs to be solved,” Thompson said. “This is absolutely the wrong approach, and it will end up hurting the very people that you’re trying to find ways of helping.”

Thompson said only those with an “extreme purpose for being out” should be. He warned bringing people together is the wrong during a pandemic.

“This virus is not a problem for us to find a workaround for,” he said. “It is a very real, very dangerous, very present, aggressive predator, just waiting for its next victim.”

Child care available

Angie Widner, the CEO of the Black Hawk County YMCA, said Thursday the Y had transitioned into an emergency child-care site for children of “essential workers” like those working in health care, public safety, government, food service and “those who care for vulnerable populations.”