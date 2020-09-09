Mayor's recommendation to remove CF commissioner LeaAnn Saul dies for lack of motion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- A proposal to oust zoning commissioner LeaAnn Saul died without discussion at Tuesday night's City Council meeting.

Mayor Rob Green offered a resolution to remove Saul, citing what he called a "false" Facebook post about the city's proposed mask mandate.

But no one on the council offered a motion on his proposal, and it was dismissed without debate.

Green outlined his reasoning for seeking Saul's removal near the end of Tuesday's meeting.

"There is a concern, an item out there, that (Cedar Falls) Public Safety was directed to photograph children and church groups, and that's an extremely serious allegation," Green said.

At issue was a post to the Facebook page "LeaAnn for Cedar Falls" on Aug. 24. The page has since been deactivated, Saul confirmed, but both Green and Saul's attorney agree on the timing and wording of the post.

"FYI, the CF mask mandate is trying to get pushed through by Mayor Green, Joyce Coil and Dee Vandeventer -- who are sending out a petition via Facebook," Saul wrote in the post. "The CFPD was asked to go out and take photos of youth sports practices and churches to prove, or disprove, they weren't wearing masks with the goal of shutting them down.