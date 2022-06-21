Mayor's Fireworks will light up downtown July 2

WATERLOO -- The 2022 Mayor’s Fireworks -- “Red, White, and Loo” -- will take place from 5 p.m. to midnight July 2 along the Cedar River in downtown.

Last year a second stage was added at the Riverloop Expo Plaza to double the footprint for more entertainment.

The Cedar Valley Big Band will kick off the celebration at 5 p.m. at the Riverloop Amphitheatre followed by the Waterloo Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra, with 42 Romeo leading up to the fireworks show shortly before 10 p.m.

Heart Smith will get things started at 6 p.m. on the Expo plaza with the Fool House bringing the best of 1990s pop from 8 p.m. to approximately 10 p.m.

The fireworks will light up the skies over the Cedar River beginning shortly before 10 p.m.

Food and beverage will available at both locations.

New for 2022, the Family Fun Zone will be set up in the North Plaza between the Jefferson and Commercial, filled with interactive displays, games, and activities.

Fusion Dance, First Crusaders drum corps, Whit & Erica, and Waterloo Community Playhouse "Footloose" cast will add to the excitement at both stages between bands.

Amanda Goodman and Tara Thomas will emcee at the Expo stage with local film maker Carson Morrissey leading the show at the amphitheater stage.

“The fireworks event brings the community together to celebrate Waterloo and our nation,” Mayor Quentin Hart said. “Every year the team brings more and more fun to the evening, making it the best fireworks festival in the state!”

The public is reminded to plan ahead for road closures in the downtown.

