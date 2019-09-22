{{featured_button_text}}
050719bp-mayors-fun-run-2

Fourth-grade students from Waterloo public and private schools take part in the 20th Mayor’s Annual Fun Run Tuesday in downtown Waterloo.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

WATERLOO — On Tuesday, approximately 1,000 fourth-grade students from Waterloo public and private schools will take to the streets for the 21st Mayor’s Annual Fun Run sponsored by the Waterloo Kiwanis Club.

Students from the Waterloo Community School District, Cedar Valley Catholic Schools and Waterloo Christian School will participate.

A short program begins at 9:45 a.m. KWWL’s Ron Steele will serve as master of ceremonies, and Mayor Quentin Hart will kick off the event. Timi Brown-Powers from MercyOne will speak, emphasizing the importance of healthy living.

The run begins at the corner of Park Avenue and Commercial Street, continuing on Park and across the Cedar River to Mulberry Street, then turning on Mulberry Street to Fourth Street, and across the the Cedar River back to the RiverLoop Expo Plaza.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Main Street volunteers, members of the Waterloo Kiwanis and the Waterloo Police Department will be along the route to keep runners safe. All students will receive a T-shirt that says “I Ran with the Mayor.” This year, “Kids of Character” will be recognized from each school.

Following the run, students will eat a sack lunch. At approximately 11:45 a.m., students will board busses and spend an afternoon learning about healthy activities at various locations including Boys and Girls Club; Byrnes Park; Family YMCA; Gates Park; Central Middle School/Memorial Stadium; Palmer’s Golf and Entertainment; A Place to Play (inclusive playground); University of Northern Iowa; and the Waterloo Trampoline and Tumbling Center.

This event is a joint effort of Mayor Hart, Waterloo Leisure Services Department, Main Street Waterloo and the Waterloo Community School District.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments