Editor’s note: This column by Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green is part of the Courier’s annual Progress Edition.

It’s an honor each year to update you on the condition of Cedar Falls. As expected, we continue navigating the lasting impact of a global pandemic. During my three years as mayor, I’ve been impressed by just how much city government and its hard-working employees do for our city — particularly in pivoting to post-2020 realities. Be proud!

I’ll happily note that Cedar Falls enjoys a sterling credit rating and has benefited greatly from the conservative funding approaches of the past decade. A key challenge right now is that infrastructure project costs have been higher than expected; this has required creative thinking and hard choices to delay good projects in order to fund more important ones. I’ve appreciated the willingness of council and staff to collaborate and compromise during the past two months to get that done.

Housing remains a long-term challenge. Despite the new subdivisions in town, Cedar Falls will need creative ideas and incentives to increase our number of buildable lots; we’ll use the soon-to-be-released Housing Needs Assessment as a guide. More quality housing must become available to encourage and accommodate a growing population.

Our industrial parks continue seeing strong interest from global and national companies, and we now have a 200-acre, state-certified site for development. That interest must be matched by housing to attract and retain the necessary workforce, particularly new graduates of the University of Northern Iowa and Hawkeye Community College. Let’s keep them here!

Like many communities, our progress can be stymied by resistance to innovative approaches that are “not invented here.” We are seeing this now with our current effort to modernize the city’s zoning regulations.

I appreciate that some residents wish we’d remain a small town with a small-town feel; I, too, chose to raise my family in Cedar Falls because our community is a lot more “human scaled” than the larger cities where I’ve lived.

The fact remains, though, that we shouldn’t seek to put our city (and particularly Downtown District and College Hill) under a proverbial glass dome. Certainly, no neighborhood should experience drastic change, but all neigborhoods should anticipate and embrace continual, incremental change as a sign of progress.

For any city to incrementally grow, it needs proven tools to do so. One of those key tools is a modern zoning code. From 2019 to 2021, the city was making excellent progress on that front. The “Imagine Downtown!” plan resulted in a terrific and forward-thinking Downtown Character District.

Unfortunately, a shift in council philosophy after the 2021 elections has stalled similar zoning for College Hill, changes sought by College Hill Partnership and the University of Northern Iowa. I’m hopeful a new council makeup in January will end this impasse.

College Hill is overdue for a developmental renaissance, including a character district of its own, a wide variety of housing types and clear, comprehensive standards to lessen the risk that a project will be turned down by the city.

Speaking of neighborhoods, I will be spending much of 2023 working on a broad proposal (for the City Council’s consideration) for a large master-planned neighborhood in western Cedar Falls.

For two decades now, most of our residential development has been developer-led and focused on housing rather than self-contained, full-service neighborhoods. Tremendous opportunity exists for the community to decide the character of this new western neighborhood.

I’m envisioning a complete neighborhood, “Union Crossing,” which is master-planned to incorporate classic grid-pattern streets, a town center for shopping and dining, ample greenspace set aside for parks and playgrounds, and a wide variety of housing types constructed by myriad homebuilders.

These residences would be geared to meet the needs of homeowners at all income levels. The goal would be to ensure the availability of “athirdable housing,” a quirky term which means mortgages and rents require no more than a third of the inhabitants’ monthly income.

This philosophy is how our future residents will build intergenerational wealth and savings. It will take lots of creativity, a skilled homebuilder force, and economies of scale, but we can do this. I believe we owe it to ourselves and the generations ahead to make this concept a reality, both at Union Crossing and throughout our city.

It should be no surprise, progress comes with a cost. We’re looking at a major expense for upgrades to the city’s wastewater treatment plant downtown, and will be completely reconstructing Main Street from Sixth Street to Seerley Boulevard this year and next.

These are necessary projects, and I’m glad that the City Council has agreed to fund them.

I’m pleased to note that the Cedar River Recreation project is also funded and under contract, which will add whitewater and riverbank amenities to the Cedar River for the great enjoyment of our citizens and downtown visitors. Though the cost was higher than anticipated due to inflation and labor/materials increases, residents expect these kinds of quality-of-life amenities, I’m grateful for the added federal, state and private funding which ensures that this important project will be completed.

When it comes to government operations, quiet excellence sure beats big headlines, doesn’t it? The city’s four departments continue to carry out their duties expertly, despite disruptions from the $4.4 million overhaul of City Hall. We’ll all return to the building in the next few weeks, and we can look forward to the repurposed facility’s terrific service to the community for decades to come. I can proudly attest that the “new” City Hall is a beautiful, practical, and cost-effective civics tool for the people of Cedar Falls. Come visit!

I’m thankful to live in a town where neighbors care about one another, work hard and enjoy the simple things in life. A town where local government is responsive to the needs of the community, and continually improves.

I believe that, in a country currently rife with division and discord, the best “progress” is where Cedar Falls sets the standard for civility, integrity, inclusion and excellence. All true and lasting progress rests on these values, but only if we demonstrate them together.

