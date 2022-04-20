Mayor Quentin Hart named one of nation’s outstanding rising leaders

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart has been selected as one of nine leaders from across the country to join the NewDEAL (Developing Exceptional American Leaders), a national network of state and local elected officials, announced Honorary Co-Chairs U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, Rep. Marilyn Strickland, and former Columbia, S.C., Mayor Steve Benjamin.
Members of the nearly 200-person network, chosen from more than 1,750 nominations over NewDEAL’s 11-year history, are united by their work to enact pro-growth, progressive solutions in a diverse array of communities. Past NewDEAL members include U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Jason Kander, Stacey Abrams and U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla.
Hart, first elected mayor in 2015 after two terms as Ward 4 city councilman, joins the group at a time when state and local leaders are on the front lines of implementing the recovery from the impacts of the pandemic, maximizing the impact of an infusion of federal resources. NewDEALers are supporting each other in addressing the many challenges created and exacerbated by COVID-19 by innovating, convening with experts, and sharing good ideas. NewDEAL has launched a database to track how states, counties, and cities are spending state and local recovery dollars from the American Rescue Plan. The organization has also recently released a report that includes case studies on how to use these funds to solve inequitable access to housing, child care, broadband, small business capital, and workforce training.
Hart and his peers in the new class of leaders were recognized for their commitment to expanding opportunity in their communities. These leaders’ work will build on policy recommendations that NewDEAL leaders help develop, including on education, climate change, and broadband, as well as success stories from the NewDEAL’s American Rescue Plan report. To ensure voting rights and the sanctity of our elections are protected, leaders also participate in NewDEAL’s Democracy Project, which highlights innovative efforts by state and local leaders advocating for an inclusive democracy.
“We are in a unique moment for state and local leaders as we must find solutions for the urgent challenges created by COVID-19 while not losing focus on longer-term issues that will continue to affect the economic security of Waterloo for decades to come,” said Hart. “I look forward to sharing lessons with and learning from other leaders who are setting the standard for effective governance, and I am excited to be part of NewDEAL’s efforts to expand opportunities for Americans in communities nationwide.”
Hart was selected because of his work to improve the quality of life in his city, including a focus on health and infrastructure improvements. He has created Healthy H2O Loo, an integrative prevention and early intervention program that enhances the health and well-being of Waterloo residents. Hart partnered with the Northeast Iowa Area on Aging to make Waterloo the first Dementia Friendly Community in Iowa, as well as numerous programs and projects that touch every aspect of the community.
Mayor-elect Quentin Hart takes a photo of the crowd before taking the Oath of Office in the council chambers at City Hall Monday, Jan. 4, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Former Waterloo Mayor Tim Hurley, right, calls Quentin Hart(not pictured) to congratulate him on winning the mayoral runoff election with his wife Kathy McCoy at his side watches election results at the Elks Club Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Tramearion Hughes, right, makes a catch in front of Wateroo City Councilman Quentin Hart during the North End Arts and Music Festival at the African-American Historical & Cultural Museum pavilion Saturday in Waterloo.
Mayor-elect Quentin Hart takes a photo of the crowd before taking the Oath of Office in the council chambers at City Hall Monday, Jan. 4, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Waterloo City Clerk Suzy Schares, right, administers the Oath of Office to to Mayor-Elect Quentin Hart in the council chambers at City Hall Monday, Jan. 4, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
A full house witnesses Mayor Quentin Hart take the Oath of Office in the council chambers at City Hall Monday, Jan. 4, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Mayor Quentin Hart reads a proclamation after he took the Oath of Office in the council chambers at City Hall Monday, Jan. 4, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Mayor Quentin Hart smiles at the crowd gathered as he took the Oath of Office in the council chambers at City Hall Monday, Jan. 4, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Mayor Quentin Hart's parents Grocee Hart, left, and Lillie Hart watch their son conduct business as mayor in the council chambers Monday.
Councilman Steve Schmitt, left, Mayor Pro Tem Ron Welper and City Clerk Suzy Schares, right, congratulate Mayor Quentin Hart after he took the oath of office in Waterloo.
Mayor Quentin Hart after a meeting in the council chambers at City Hall Monday, Jan. 4, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart administers the oath of office to Councilmen Steve Schmitt, Jerome Amos Jr. and Bruce Jacobs in the council chambers at City Hall on Jan. 4, 2016.
Mayor Quentin Hart stands for the Pledge of Allegiance in the council chambers at City Hall Monday, Jan. 4, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Mayor-Elect Quentin Hart, left, fist bumps kids as they donate to the red kettle during his bell ring shift at the Waterloo Wal-Mart Saturday in Waterloo.
Mack Henderson, right, congratulates Waterloo Mayor-Elect Quentin Hart at the Waterloo Wal-Mart on Saturday.
Senator Rand Paul, left, meets newly elected Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, right, at the Hairport Barbershop on Mobile Street Saturday, Dec. 5, 2015, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Former Waterloo Mayor Tim Hurley, right, calls Quentin Hart(not pictured) to congratulate him on winning the mayoral runoff election with his wife Kathy McCoy at his side watches election results at the Elks Club Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Newly elected Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, left, is hugged by former city council member Harold Getty at Hart's election party.
Quentin Hart, right, takes a quick selfie with Michael Mohammed, left, and wife Cassandra Hart, center, as the polls closed at 621 Mulberry Street Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Quentin Hart and Tim Hurley take part in the Waterloo mayoral runoff debate Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2015, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Quentin Hart and Tim Hurley, at left, take part in the Waterloo mayoral runoff debate with KWWL news anchor Ron Steele and Waterloo Courier reporter Tim Jamison as moderators last week.
Quentin Hart and Tim Hurley looks on as KWWL news anchor Ron Steele flips a coin to determine opening statement order for the Waterloo mayoral runoff debate Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2015, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Newly elected Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart, left, congratulates Jerome Amos Jr., right, on winning his Ward 4 city council seat at Factory City Gastropub Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Quentin Hart, right, congratulates Jerome Amos Jr., left, on winning his Ward 4 city council seat at Factory City Gastropub Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2015, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Waterloo City Planner Chris Western, left, congratulates newly elected Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart at his election party at Factory City Gastropub on Tuesday in Waterloo.
Newly elected Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart addresses his supporters at his election party at Factory City Gastropub Dec. 1 in Waterloo.
Quentin Hart and his son Quenden Hart wait around for results to come in as the polls close for the Waterloo Mayoral race at 621 Mulberry Street Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Quentin Hart Jr., left, looks up results on his father's mayoral race on Nov. 3.
Waterloo Mayor Pro-Tem Quentin Hart milks a Jersey Cow in the first "Celebrity Milking Contest" at the National Cattle Congress Thursday, Sept. 17, 2015, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Mayor Pro-Tem Quentin Hart listens as Tim Hurley speaks to the crowd during a meet and great for the mayoral candidates at Unity Presbyterian Church Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2015, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Tramearion Hughes, right, makes a catch in front of Wateroo City Councilman Quentin Hart during the North End Arts and Music Festival at the African-American Historical & Cultural Museum pavilion Saturday in Waterloo.
Quentin Hart announces his candidacy for Waterloo mayor at the RiverLoop Amphitheater on July 7, 2015.
Mayor pro-tem Quentin Hart encourages runners near the finish of the Mayor's Fun Run in Waterloo on Thursday.
Waterloo mayor pro tem Quentin Hart in the city council chambers at City Hall. Photographed Wednesday Jan. 13, 2010.
Waterloo Councilman Quentin Hart stands outside the empty Logan Plaza building. Photographed Thursday, August 15, 2013. (BRANDON POLLOCK / Courier Staff Photographer)
