Mayor Quentin Hart named one of nation’s outstanding rising leaders

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart has been selected as one of nine leaders from across the country to join the NewDEAL (Developing Exceptional American Leaders), a national network of state and local elected officials, announced Honorary Co-Chairs U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, Rep. Marilyn Strickland, and former Columbia, S.C., Mayor Steve Benjamin.

Members of the nearly 200-person network, chosen from more than 1,750 nominations over NewDEAL’s 11-year history, are united by their work to enact pro-growth, progressive solutions in a diverse array of communities. Past NewDEAL members include U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Jason Kander, Stacey Abrams and U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla.

Hart, first elected mayor in 2015 after two terms as Ward 4 city councilman, joins the group at a time when state and local leaders are on the front lines of implementing the recovery from the impacts of the pandemic, maximizing the impact of an infusion of federal resources. NewDEALers are supporting each other in addressing the many challenges created and exacerbated by COVID-19 by innovating, convening with experts, and sharing good ideas. NewDEAL has launched a database to track how states, counties, and cities are spending state and local recovery dollars from the American Rescue Plan. The organization has also recently released a report that includes case studies on how to use these funds to solve inequitable access to housing, child care, broadband, small business capital, and workforce training.

Hart and his peers in the new class of leaders were recognized for their commitment to expanding opportunity in their communities. These leaders’ work will build on policy recommendations that NewDEAL leaders help develop, including on education, climate change, and broadband, as well as success stories from the NewDEAL’s American Rescue Plan report. To ensure voting rights and the sanctity of our elections are protected, leaders also participate in NewDEAL’s Democracy Project, which highlights innovative efforts by state and local leaders advocating for an inclusive democracy.

“We are in a unique moment for state and local leaders as we must find solutions for the urgent challenges created by COVID-19 while not losing focus on longer-term issues that will continue to affect the economic security of Waterloo for decades to come,” said Hart. “I look forward to sharing lessons with and learning from other leaders who are setting the standard for effective governance, and I am excited to be part of NewDEAL’s efforts to expand opportunities for Americans in communities nationwide.”

Hart was selected because of his work to improve the quality of life in his city, including a focus on health and infrastructure improvements. He has created Healthy H2O Loo, an integrative prevention and early intervention program that enhances the health and well-being of Waterloo residents. Hart partnered with the Northeast Iowa Area on Aging to make Waterloo the first Dementia Friendly Community in Iowa, as well as numerous programs and projects that touch every aspect of the community.

