WATERLOO — The Salvation Army’s 11th annual Red Kettle Mayoral Battle of the Bells was completed Saturday with Mayor Quentin Hart of Waterloo taking home the trophy.
Hart, along with newly elected mayors Rob Green of Cedar Falls and Troy Beatty of Evansdale, rang Salvation Army red kettle bells at different locations, competing to see who could raise the most money.
Hart rang the bell at Hy-Vee Crossroads, Green at Hy-Vee College Square, and Beatty at Fareway in Evansdale.
Hart raised $2,503.90 with a gold coin also found in his bucket, increasing the values of his efforts to $4,000. Beatty raised $718.17, while Green brought in $474.17.
The first annual Red Kettle Freaky Friday Football Feud was held Friday between the University of Northern Iowa Panthers, University of Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State University Cyclones. A total of $1,169.51 was raised in all three kettles. First place was secured by the Cyclones with a total of $508.15, with $416.60 for the Panthers and $244.81 for the Hawkeyes.
As with years past, special gifts have been showing up in the Red Kettles in Cedar Valley. In the past two weeks The Salvation Army has received seven 1-ounce gold coins and three 1-ounce silver coins.
“We never expect these types of amazing gifts,” said Capt. Martin Thies. “We are truly blessed and honored that our community provides us with these special items to support our mission.”
This year as part of the annual campaign, there will be a $20s on the 20th Red Kettle Challenge. The challenge is simple — on Friday, The Salvation Army is asking for donations of $20 bills or checks to support those in need at Christmas and all year long.
All funds raised help The Salvation Army get closer to its $601,000 goal. Currently the campaign stands at $279,888, just behind last year’s pace. The Red Kettle Campaign accounts for 30 percent of The Salvation Army’s funding for the upcoming year.
Gifts can also be dropped off at The Salvation Army, located at 89 Franklin St. in Waterloo, mailed to PO Box 867, Waterloo, IA 50704, or made online at www.sawaterloo.org. Community members can stay updated on all the organization’s activities by following them on Facebook and Instagram, @SAWaterlooCF.
The Salvation Army is still in need of volunteer bell ringers. Those interested in volunteering can sign up for their preferred date, location, and time by visiting www.registertoring.com. For more information about any of these opportunities please contact The Salvation Army at (319) 235-9358.
