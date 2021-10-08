 Skip to main content
Mayor Hart to deliver annual State of the City address

Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart speaks during an interview Sept. 7 in Waterloo.

 Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press

WATERLOO -- Mayor Quentin Hart invites residents of Waterloo, the Cedar Valley business community, partners, and neighbors to attend Waterloo’s annual State of the City Address, "Leadership Matters."

Hart will deliver the address at 10 a.m. Oct. 21 at the Waterloo Convention Center. Area business leaders, City staff members, and residents from across the city will join him on stage and through video to talk about the city's successes, showcase important projects, and preview the 2030 Community Vision and Strategic Plan.

This is the fifth year Mayor Hart will present this event.

No registration is required.

