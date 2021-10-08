Mayor Hart to deliver annual State of the City address

WATERLOO -- Mayor Quentin Hart invites residents of Waterloo, the Cedar Valley business community, partners, and neighbors to attend Waterloo’s annual State of the City Address, "Leadership Matters."
Hart will deliver the address at 10 a.m. Oct. 21 at the Waterloo Convention Center. Area business leaders, City staff members, and residents from across the city will join him on stage and through video to talk about the city's successes, showcase important projects, and preview the 2030 Community Vision and Strategic Plan.
This is the fifth year Mayor Hart will present this event.
No registration is required.
Photos: Annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo
Fun Run 1
Fourth graders take off from the starting line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 2
Fourth graders take off from the starting line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 3
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart takes video with his cellphone as fourth graders take off from the starting line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 4
Fourth graders near the finish line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 5
Waterloo fourth graders from public and private schools gather at the Riverloop Expo Plaza prior to the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 6
Iowa Rep. Timi Brown-Powers speaks Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 7
Fourth graders near the finish line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 8
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart takes video of the fourth graders gathered at Riverloop Expo Plaza prior to the fun run.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 9
Fourth graders take off from the starting line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 10
Waterloo fourth graders from public and private schools gather at the Riverloop Expo Plaza prior to the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 11
Waterloo fourth graders from public and private schools gather at the Riverloop Expo Plaza prior to the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 12
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart speaks Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 13
Fourth graders take off from the starting line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 14
Fourth graders cross the Park Avenue bridge Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 15
Fourth graders near the finish line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 16
Fourth graders near the finish line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 17
Fourth graders near the finish line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Fun Run 18
Fourth graders near the finish line Tuesday during the annual Mayor's Fun Run in downtown Waterloo.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.