Maynard teen dies after weekend car, train collision in Black Hawk County

BLACK HAWK COUNTY -- A Maynard teenager has died after the car she was riding in collided with a train just after 2 p.m. Aug. 21 between Waterloo and Jesup.

Kate Michels, 15, was a passenger in a car driven by her sister, Emma Michels, 18, of Maynard, when the vehicle, southbound on Canfield Road, entered a train crossing at the same time an eastbound train entered the crossing, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Both victims were transported to Allen Hospital with injuries. Kate Michels was flown by helicopter to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where she died Sunday from her injuries.

Officials said it appears that the train's whistle was performing correctly and the crossing's red flashing lights and rail crossing bell were activated and performing correctly at the time of the crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 10 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.