WATERLOO — May was a month with below-average temperatures and above-average precipitation.

The average monthly temperature was 57.9 degrees, 2.6 degrees below normal.

The highest temperature was 90 degrees on the 16th, with the lowest of 31 degrees on the 3rd. The monthly precipitation was 6.87 inches, 2.34 inches above normal.

Following is a day-by-day breakdown of the maximum and minimum temperatures and precipitation.

Date H L Rain

1 54 43 .10

2 59 37 .00

3 61 31 .00

4 70 38 .00

5 78 48 .21

6 67 49 .10

7 64 50 .00

8 64 42 .98

9 49 40 .00

10 65 37 .00

11 55 43 .00

12 56 35 .00

13 67 34 .00

14 64 43 .00

15 80 40 .00

16 90 62 .00

17 69 54 .25

18 80 50 1.82

19 65 41 .00

20 60 41 .00

21 53 49 .59

22 76 53 .00

23 72 50 T

24 81 54 2.04

25 81 60 .05

26 79 55 .00

27 80 56 .56

28 62 54 .17

29 70 57 T

30 77 54 .00

31 89 54 .00

