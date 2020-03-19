May Honor Flight now postponed
0 comments
breaking top story

May Honor Flight now postponed

  • Updated
  • 0
Honor Flight logo

WATERLOO -- The Sullivan Hartogh Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight out of Waterloo, scheduled for May 27, will not be rescheduled due to the coronavirus threat.

The Honor Flight Network Board of Directors met this week on the matter, and determined that the current mandatory suspension of all Honor Flight trips will be through May 31.

In addition, the board will institute a mandatory suspension of all local Honor Flight group gatherings, including in-person fundraisers, in accordance with current CDC guidelines that provide that no more than 10 persons at high risk for COVID-19 be together in a group setting.

This additional suspension of group gatherings begins immediately and is in place through May 31.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Honor Flight Variety Show postponed

Honor Flight Variety Show postponed

  • Updated

Ackley Volunteer Ambulance Service will host a brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 5. The event will take place at the AGWSR High School Commons.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News