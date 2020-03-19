May Honor Flight now postponed

WATERLOO -- The Sullivan Hartogh Davis Cedar Valley Honor Flight out of Waterloo, scheduled for May 27, will not be rescheduled due to the coronavirus threat.

The Honor Flight Network Board of Directors met this week on the matter, and determined that the current mandatory suspension of all Honor Flight trips will be through May 31.

In addition, the board will institute a mandatory suspension of all local Honor Flight group gatherings, including in-person fundraisers, in accordance with current CDC guidelines that provide that no more than 10 persons at high risk for COVID-19 be together in a group setting.

This additional suspension of group gatherings begins immediately and is in place through May 31.

