May 15 FridayLoo canceled
0 comments

May 15 FridayLoo canceled

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Friday'Loo logo
Meta Hemenway-Forbes

WATERLOO – As the COVID-19 pandemic has had a large impact on the world and our local community, the FridayLoo planning committee making the needed adjustments to ensure the safety of the community.

On Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds extended the ban on events of more than 10 people through 11:59 p.m. May 15. With that extension, the FridayLoo planned for that date needs to be canceled.

More announcements will be made as further decisions are made.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News