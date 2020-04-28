May 15 FridayLoo canceled

WATERLOO – As the COVID-19 pandemic has had a large impact on the world and our local community, the FridayLoo planning committee making the needed adjustments to ensure the safety of the community.
On Monday, Gov. Kim Reynolds extended the ban on events of more than 10 people through 11:59 p.m. May 15. With that extension, the FridayLoo planned for that date needs to be canceled.
More announcements will be made as further decisions are made.
