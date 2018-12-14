ST. LOUIS -- The last elephant at Grant’s Farm has died.
Max, an African elephant who was 14 years old, died on Wednesday, Grant's Farm announced Friday. The cause of death isn't known yet, but officials say he had been mourning the deaths of other elephants.
Max is the third elephant to die in recent days at the farm, and the fourth to die this year.
Just last week, Grant's Farm announced that two of its elephants — Toby and Mickey — had died. Max had been with Grant’s Farm since 2013. He came from an elephant sanctuary in Arkansas.
Grant's Farm says it is "devastated" by Max's death.
"As with our other elephants, Max had been closely monitored by our veterinary staff," Grant's Farm said on its Facebook post. "While his regular tests in recent months did not show any signs of concern, we know that as a herd animal, he was greatly impacted by the recent deaths of Toby and Mickey."
The farm went on to say: "The passing of our elephants has been heartbreaking for our Grant’s Farm family. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support. As we cherish Max’s memory, please share your favorite photos and stories of him."
Mickey, 34, a female, had suffered from a brain tumor the past several years. Toby was 38; the facility did not give a cause of death. The average age for an African elephant in captivity in North America is 33.
“Both elephants were closely monitored by our veterinary staff, and their deaths do not appear to be related,” said a press release. “Both were cherished members of our Grant’s Farm family and will truly be missed.”
Bud, 34, also an African elephant, died in March of a respiratory infection. Bud and Mickey came from an orphanage in Namibia, on Africa's southwest coast.
After the deaths of Mickey and Toby, a Grant’s Farm spokesman would not answer any more questions about their deaths. A spokesman on Friday said he had no further information on Max but would share it once he learns more.
