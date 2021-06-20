Matt Rolinger was the picture of success -- and a meth addict. His family speaks out

“That’s the one thing people hate to do — ask for money. Matthew was very comfortable with it,” Mark said. “I think the reason was he was working for a mission that he thought was really important.”

His volunteer spirit came from a love of community learned from their father Russ’s deep devotion to Waterloo, which Matthew took to heart, the siblings said.

After he came out as gay in the early 2000s — to Susan first, of course — his sisters thought he would do better in a bigger city where he had more opportunities for his career as well as his social and love life. But Matthew’s resistance to leaving the community he adored — even after it was clear he needed to get away from his friends to kick his drug habit — was his “tragic flaw,” Susan said.

“There’s so much love for Matthew in the community, and he cherished all of that, but he was really longing for a family,” she said. “All of this, and stepping into the dark world of methamphetamine, was part of this path of loneliness that Matthew was on.”

Jekyll and Hyde

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}