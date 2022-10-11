Match made in heaven: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony's new executive brings experience back home

CEDAR FALLS — Jordan Bancroft describes his new position as executive director of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra as “a match made in heaven.”

His extensive background in music and experience in community building and fundraising, as well as deep connections to the Cedar Valley, makes it a perfect marriage.

“This is home,” said Bancroft, who grew up in Waverly. He earned his bachelor’s degree in music and philosophy from the University of Northern Iowa and a master’s in philosophy degree with an emphasis on political theory and community development from the University of New Mexico.

He returned to Iowa in 2019 after four years in New Mexico, becoming involved in fundraising efforts at Wartburg and Grinnell colleges. After completing a $189 million fundraising campaign at Grinnell, Bancroft and his wife, Megan, and their two cats decided to settle down in the Cedar Valley. Megan is a kindergarten through second-grade music teacher in the Independence Community School District.

Bancroft believes the arts “are an important way we build and maintain our sense of community,” and music can be the voice “that allows us to tell important stories about ourselves and our community.”

The symphony board was impressed by Bancroft’s fundraising acumen, his knowledge of technology and his background in music, said Jim Miller, wcfsymphony corporate development. “It’s all of those things. Jordan rose to the top of the list. It’s a good fit,” he said.

Bancroft has been immersed in music from childhood through orchestras and symphony bands on violin and bassoon, including the UNI Suzuki School and the Northern Iowa Youth Orchestra and the band Followed by Ghosts, whose music has been featured on “Dancing with the Stars” and the HBO series, “24/7.” Bancroft plays bass guitar, guitar, violin and piano.

Bancroft also is reconnecting with Jason Weinberger, wcfsymphony artistic director and conductor, who conducted the Northern Iowa Youth Orchestra when he was a member.

“The opportunity to work with Jason again is a huge plus for the job,” he said. Several symphony musicians were Bancroft’s teachers in UNI Suzuki School, his professors during his undergraduate years, or peers.

While a student at UNI, Bancroft’s focus moved away from music toward philosophy. He was drawn back to music after attending a 2013 wcfsymphony concert inspired by such composers as Aaron Copeland and Antonin Dvorak that featured photography by Bill Witt and James Hearst poetry read by Scott Cawelti. The power of music to tell a story about Iowa’s landscape and its people had a significant impact on Bancroft.

The symphony has a strong educational outreach program which Bancroft would like to expand into underserved areas in the community, such as providing scholarships, access to lessons, transportation, instrument rentals, and more.

“I’m really looking at more ways to get involved in the community, build more partnerships and reach out to new audiences,” he said. “What are the community stories we could be telling through music?”

On Nov. 4, the symphony will present “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in concert, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Great Hall at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. A holiday concert, “Holidays at Antioch,” will feature the “Nutcrackers” by Tchaikovsky and Duke Ellington. The performance is at 3 p.m. at Waterloo’s Antioch Baptist Church.

Tickets are available for both concerts at wcfsymphony.org or by calling the Gallagher Bluedorn box office at (319) 273-4849.