WATERLOO — Black Hawk County Master Gardeners are offering free gardening classes this spring at the Cedar Falls and Waterloo public libraries.
Classes meet at 6:30 p.m. each night.
The schedule includes:
Waterloo library, 415 Commercial St.
- Tuesday — “Man vs. Nature: Learning How to Garden with Nature,” Steven Eilers.
- April 9 — “Chemical Free Gardening and Plant Care,” Sheila Sartorius.
- April 22 — “Cedar Valley Arboretum, Past, Present and Future,” Rob Pruitt.
- April 30 — “What’s New in Flowers for 2019,” Heidi Tietz-DeSilva.
- May 7 — “How to Grow and Care for African Violets,” Cedar Valley Violet Club.
Cedar Falls library, 524 Main St.:
- Monday — Man vs. Nature: Learning How to Garden with Nature.”
- April 10 — “Chemical Free Gardening and Plant Care.”
- April 22 — “How to Grow and Care for African Violets.”
- April 29 — “Cedar Valley Arboretum, Past, Present and Future.”
- May 1 — “What’s New in Flowers for 2019.”
Call 232-5934 with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.