Master gardeners

WATERLOO — Black Hawk County Master Gardeners are offering free gardening classes this spring at the Cedar Falls and Waterloo public libraries.

Classes meet at 6:30 p.m. each night.

The schedule includes:

Waterloo library, 415 Commercial St.

  • Tuesday — “Man vs. Nature: Learning How to Garden with Nature,” Steven Eilers.
  • April 9 — “Chemical Free Gardening and Plant Care,” Sheila Sartorius.
  • April 22 — “Cedar Valley Arboretum, Past, Present and Future,” Rob Pruitt.
  • April 30 — “What’s New in Flowers for 2019,” Heidi Tietz-DeSilva.
  • May 7 — “How to Grow and Care for African Violets,” Cedar Valley Violet Club.

Cedar Falls library, 524 Main St.:

  • Monday — Man vs. Nature: Learning How to Garden with Nature.”
  • April 10 — “Chemical Free Gardening and Plant Care.”
  • April 22 — “How to Grow and Care for African Violets.”
  • April 29 — “Cedar Valley Arboretum, Past, Present and Future.”
  • May 1 — “What’s New in Flowers for 2019.”

Call 232-5934 with any questions.

