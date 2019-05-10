{{featured_button_text}}
Master Gardeners

Master Gardener Norm Lemon identifies the Kentucky coffee tree from a pod brought into the office.

WATERLOO — Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Black Hawk County has master gardeners ready to answer questions from the public about yards, gardens, trees and flowers.

Every Tuesday and Friday morning from 9-11 a.m., people can call the Extension office at 234-6811 or stop by the office to visit with a volunteer master gardener with questions.

Emails with photos and questions also are welcome at bhmg@iastate.edu. Voicemail messages are also an option.

This is a free service by volunteers.

